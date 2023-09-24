Finance firm employee enacts robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92K, held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

A finance firm employee staged a robbery drama to embezzle Rs 92,000, which he had collected from clients, on Friday. The suspect, identified as Lvepreet Singh, a resident of Sammewali village in Sri Muktsar Sahib, was arrested by the police following a preliminary probe. He confessed to the crime and a case was registered against him in this connection.

Sub-inspector (SI) Dhanwinder Singh said the police got a call from Lovepreet Singh through helpline No. 112 in which he claimed that four armed persons looted him near Wadala Bhittewad village. He said police teams were dispatched to the spot and during initial probe, officials got suspicious.

Lovepreet told the police that he was an employee of Bharat Finance Company, which had a branch in Chheharta. Lovepreet said he collected instalments amounting to Rs 92,000 from clients at Wadala Bhittewad village. He said when he was returning to office, four persons on two bikes hit their vehicles into his motorcycle and he fell down. The complainant said the suspects snatched his kit bag containing money and fled from the spot.

The SI said the police scanned footage of the CCTV cameras in the area and also checked complainant’s bike. There were no signs of damage to his bike. He said the police got suspicious and detained Lovepreet. The SI said when the police interrogated Lovepreet, he admitted to have enacted a drama to embezzle the amount. The SI said a case under Sections 409, 420 and 182 of the IPC was registered against him.

