Gold worth Rs 93.71L seized at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, January 4
Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Anti-Smuggling Unit (AIU) of Customs Department rummaged the Indigo flight No. 6E1428 that arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport at 7:36 pm from Sharjah.
During rummaging the aircraft two gold bars with markings Suisse 1 kilo fine gold 999.9 AABC Essayeur Fondeur 1023 K005756 and Fine Gold 999.9 Carbon Trust Certified Essayeur Fondeur 1123 D517934 having gross weight 1,508 grams were recovered. Officials said gold bars were wrapped inside tissue and further wrapped with black adhesive tape. The net weight of total gold recovered is 1499.50 grams. The market value of the recovered gold is Rs 93,71,875. The unclaimed gold has been seized under Section 110 of the Custom Act, 1962.
