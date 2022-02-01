Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

Farmers observed Vishwasghat Diwas on Monday and staged a protest against the Centre for its failure to implement the agreement on the basis of which Sanyukt Kisan Morcha ended its protest at Delhi borders on December 11.

Later, farmers marched toward the Hall Gate and burnt an effigy of the Central Government and Prime Minister.

The farmer unions also submitted a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister, with the office of Deputy Commissioner here. Earlier, while addressing protesters, the farmer leaders said the Centre had promised to constitute a committee on the minimum support price (MSP) issue, but failed to do so even after more than a month.

The farmer leaders said at the time of the agreement with farmers, the Centre had said that cases, whether registered by Central agencies or state government of different states, would be withdrawn. They said the Centre had also stated that the issue of cases registered by the state government would be taken up with them by the Centre.

They said farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are getting court summons till date as no action was taken in these states to withdraw the cases. However, some action was witnessed in Haryana and farmers have got some respite, they added.

They alleged that the Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whom they called the alleged mastermind behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was still continuing in the Cabinet. A similar protest was also organised at Attari. Farmer leaders said if the government failed to honour the agreement, a protest would be initiated after the conclusion of poll process.

Farmers raise slogans against the Union Government while burning an effigy of the Centre. Photo: Gurbaxpuri.

Tarn Taran: Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, lodged strong protest on NH-54 by observing Vishwasghat Diwas. They blocked traffic near Rasulpur village and burnt the effigy of the Union Government. Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the KMSC, and other leaders condemned the Modi government for not implementing the other accepted demands at the time of repealing three farmer laws. He said the PM withdrew the three contentious farm laws except other demands such as taking back cases registered against farmers, giving back tractor-trailers seized from the Delhi morcha site, implementing MSP for all crops and releasing compensation to farmers who lost their lives during farmer agitation among other things. The organisation also demanded to suspend Union Minister Ajay Mishra from the Cabinet due to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Fateh Singh Piddi, Lakhwinder Singh Palasaur Sukhwinder Singh Dugalwala were among others who addressed on the occasion. OC

