Inquilab festival: Youth throng IELTS kiosks

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, September 28

A three-day “Inquilab festival”, which commenced today in Nawanshahr on the occasion of the 116th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, saw youngsters throng the kiosks set up by IELTS centres. CM Bhagwant Mann said, “I cannot blame the students who have gone abroad. We will ensure that no one from the state migrates and necessary steps are already being taken.”

Simar, director of an IELTS centre, who had set up a stall claimed that around 50 students enquired about the study visa. Sehajpreet, 20, of Goraya said he had passed Class XII two years ago. “I have been into farming since the time I left my studies.

In order to earn well, there is no other option than going abroad. I want to go to Canada,” he said. A 19-year-old Samar said, “There is no future here. Now, I plan to crack IELTS and move abroad.”

