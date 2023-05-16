Man alleges police inaction

Amritsar: A retired BSNL officer, Balkar Singh, has alleged police inaction in a case of dispute with his brother over damage of a tubewell at Jandiala. He said his brother Avtar Singh damaged pipes, wires and the power unit of his tubewell in August 2021. Balkar Singh said he owned two tubewells and Avtar Singh challenged this in the court. The court vindicated in his favour. "I have filed a complaint against Avtar Singh for damaging the tubewells. The police had filed proceedings under Sections 107 and 50 of the CrPC. I got bail from the SDM, but Avtar Singh did not appear before the magistrate. The Jandiala police should take action against him," demanded Balkar Singh.
