Man posing as Army officer held by police

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 11

The city police in a joint operation with military intelligence nabbed a man impersonating as an Army officer on Monday. The police recovered Army uniforms of different ranks (including restricted pattern) from his possession.

The police said inter-state and international links are also being investigated after bringing him on police remand.

Dr Pragya Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), said that the accused was identified as Sandeep Singh of Cheekna village in Anandpur Sahib. Following an input, the police carried out an operation with the help of military intelligence wing, she said. The accused was arrested from Gole Bagh area.

“The accused was wearing an Army uniform of Major rank. When the police demanded proof, he could not give a satisfactory answer to the queries,” the DCP said. Preliminary probe revealed that he bought these uniforms from Dehradun. He had even visited Roorkee Army cantonment, Jammu Army area besides Amritsar Army cantonment.

DCP Jain said that the police was probing into the motive behind his wearing uniforms and any possible inter-state or international links. The accused Sandeep Singh’s antecedents were also being investigated.

The police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent), 140 (wearing dress or carrying any token used by a soldier, sailor or airman with intent that it may be believed that he is such a soldier, sailor or airman), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC added with Section 6 of Official Secrets Act against him.

