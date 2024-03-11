Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

Amritsar, March 10
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated development projects worth Rs 78 crore in Jandiala Guru, Khadoor Sahib and Baba Bakala Sahib here on Sunday. The minister said all works would be completed in a time-bound manner.
The minister laid foundation stones for the work of the Nagoke-Khadur Sahib-Goindwal road and Jandiala Guru-Taran Taran road which goes from Kad Gill to Jandiala Guru via Pakhoke.
He also laid foundation stones for the upgradation of the Mananwala-Devidaspura-Gehri Mandi stretch on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road, Captain Manjinder Singh Bhinder Memorial State Sports Stadium, Mehta to Udonangal road, Mehta-Ladhowali road and various other projects.
The minister said the government was committed to development of the state for which it was improving the road infrastructure in the rural and urban areas. The minister said the road infrastructure in Punjab had improved in the last two years.
He said the government was ensuring that there were no compromises in safety of commuters and the quality of the material used for the projects. He said as PWD Minister, he was personally monitoring the progress of all road projects in the district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...