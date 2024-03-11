Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO inaugurated development projects worth Rs 78 crore in Jandiala Guru, Khadoor Sahib and Baba Bakala Sahib here on Sunday. The minister said all works would be completed in a time-bound manner.

The minister laid foundation stones for the work of the Nagoke-Khadur Sahib-Goindwal road and Jandiala Guru-Taran Taran road which goes from Kad Gill to Jandiala Guru via Pakhoke.

He also laid foundation stones for the upgradation of the Mananwala-Devidaspura-Gehri Mandi stretch on the Amritsar-Jalandhar road, Captain Manjinder Singh Bhinder Memorial State Sports Stadium, Mehta to Udonangal road, Mehta-Ladhowali road and various other projects.

The minister said the government was committed to development of the state for which it was improving the road infrastructure in the rural and urban areas. The minister said the road infrastructure in Punjab had improved in the last two years.

He said the government was ensuring that there were no compromises in safety of commuters and the quality of the material used for the projects. He said as PWD Minister, he was personally monitoring the progress of all road projects in the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baba Bakala #Harbhajan Singh ETO #Khadoor Sahib