More to Punjab youth than addiction & migration, says Jaskaran of KBC fame

Amritsar, September 1

Twenty one-year-old Jaskaran Singh, a native of Khalra village in Tarn Taran, has become the first crorepati of the Season 15 of Sony TV’s quiz reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The young lad, who dreams of becoming an IAS officer, would be seen attempting the Rs 7 crore question in the upcoming episodes of the KBC that would be aired on September 4-5.

Jaskaran is a student of BSc (Economics), Semester V at DAV College and comes from a middle class family with his father being the sole breadwinner, running a small catering business. Apart from earning the title of being this season’s first crorepati, Jaskaran also represented the youth of Punjab, who are progressive and willing to work towards bringing a change. “Usually, a lot is said about the youth in Punjab. Talk about addiction and migration are the only things that define them. But I want to share that there are also youngsters, who being part of the system, want to be the change that we so desire,” he said. He had been trying to participate in the show for the past four years.

Jaskaran, who was also felicitated by his college faculty and principal Dr Amardeep Gupta, said winning a huge amount on the KBC could help him further his goal in life. “I want to work towards making education accessible, especially to the youth in rural, remote villages of Punjab, where accessibility to quality education is still a challenge. My college in Amritsar is four hours away from my home in Khalra village. I have to commute like many other youngsters from the border villages to ensure that I can pursue education and make something of my life.” He also shared this dream with Amitabh Bachchan on the show, something that got him applause and appreciation from the Big B himself.

A voracious reader, Jaskaran had bagged the title of ‘Star Reader’ of the college. “I believe that this habit of reading for long hours helped me reach the KBC hot seat,” he said.

