NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 24

The Anti Crime and Animal Protection Association, an NGO, today held an awareness rally against the use of dangerous and banned synthetic string in the Hall Gate area here on Sunday.

Activists of the NGO headed by Dr Rohan Mehra urged people, especially youngsters not to use the Chinese kite string that endangered lives of residents and birds. They said birds got entangled in unbreakable string and died.

The association also distributed normal kite thread among children and people. They appealed to them to use normal string to fly kites.

The NGO urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to impose complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of synthetic kite string. Activists said the string was easily available in the market. Traders were selling it secretly, they added.

Meanwhile, the Sadar police today arrested two youth and recovered 20 spools of banned kite thread from their possession. They were identified as Jashandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh, both residents of Vallah here. Earlier too, the police had confiscated huge quantity of spools of the banned string.

