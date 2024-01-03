No thaw in chill yet as cold wave continues in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

There was no respite from bone-chilling cold as residents of the holy city woke up to another icy morning on Tuesday. Like past several days, the sun remained elusive, so there was no respite from the cold wave conditions for people. Hardly any traffic jams were visible on roads as people mostly preferred to stay indoors.

Pedestrians joined the homeless, sitting by the bonfire being lit on roadsides, to keep themselves warm. Several store owners pooled in money to light a fire near their shops to keep themselves warm in the biting cold.

At the railway station, people preferred to consume piping hot tea and coffee to gain respite from cold.