Peddler held with 2.8 kg of heroin, Rs 2.5L drug money

Amritsar, March 9
The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 2.8 kg of heroin, besides Rs 2.5 lakh drug money from him. The peddler was travelling in a car when he was intercepted following a tip-off.
The suspect was identified as Baljeet Singh of Chohal village in Hoshiarpur district. The police registered a case under the NDPS Act against the suspect and initiated probe, said SSP Satinder Singh.
He said a police patrol party in Gharinda received a specific information that Baljeet was involved in drug smuggling from across the border fence. The informer told the police that the suspect was travelling in an i20 car bearing registration number PB-02-DU-6178 and was coming towards Attari, the SSP said.
Following the tip-off, the police laid a naka near Khasa bus stop and intercepted the suspect. During search, the police recovered contraband concealed in a bag beneath his car seat. The bag also contained Rs 2.5 lakh drug money.
As per details, the suspect was in touch with Canada-based drug peddler identified as Honey. He was passing instructions to the suspect through virtual mobile number for collecting another contraband. Honey was also running hawala racket from Canada.
“He was going from Daburji to Attari in a car to collect another drug consignment,” said an official on condition of anonymity.
Police teams were conducting raids in Hoshiarpur to find suspect’s antecedents, the SSP said, while adding that further probe was on to find his backward and forward links.
