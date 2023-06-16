Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

With the arrest of two persons, the city police on Thursday cracked the Rs 10-lakh robbery case. The police have also recovered Rs 2.95 lakh from their possession while raids were on to nab the remaining suspects.

Those arrested were identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sanju, of Nimla Colony and Kanwaljit Singh, alias Billa, of Azad Nagar area in Chheharta.

Four armed persons had assaulted and robbed a cash management firm’s employee Sharanjot Singh, a resident of Raj Avenue on the Kale road in Chheharta on Monday near the old octroi point near Guru Nanak Dev University when he was going towards Kabir Park on his bike after collecting cash from two private firms. He was carrying Rs 10 lakh in the bag.

Sharanjot, who sustained injuries in the incident, had told the police that the accused had their faces covered and threw red chillies into his eyes and tried to snatch the bag. However, he resisted their attempt following which they attacked him with a datar. He said one of them then took out a pistol and threatened to shoot him after which he got frightened and left the bag.

The preliminary interrogation of Jagjit and Kanwaljit revealed that three more persons were involved in the robbery. They were Sagar Singh, Mandeep Singh, alias Sunny, and Abhimanyu aka Abhi Thappa. Abhi Thappa had a snatching case against him and he came out of jail around two months back.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said Mandeep was the mastermind of the incident. He used to work at Smart point in Chheharta from where the victim had collected Rs 1 lakh. He said he knew the movements of the victim and that he had the cash collection and therefore, he planned the entire incident to loot Sharanjot.

Rana said raids were on to nab the remaining three suspects who have been absconding since the incident. The accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.