 Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held : The Tribune India

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

Recover Rs 2.95 lakh; raids being carried out to arrest remaining three accused

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

The accused had robbed a cash management firm employee of Rs 10 lakh near GNDU a few days ago.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 15

With the arrest of two persons, the city police on Thursday cracked the Rs 10-lakh robbery case. The police have also recovered Rs 2.95 lakh from their possession while raids were on to nab the remaining suspects.

Victim was attacked with datar

Sharanjot had told the police that the accused had their faces covered and threw red chillies into his eyes and tried to snatch a bag containing money. However, he resisted their attempt following which they attacked him with a datar.

Those arrested were identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Sanju, of Nimla Colony and Kanwaljit Singh, alias Billa, of Azad Nagar area in Chheharta.

Four armed persons had assaulted and robbed a cash management firm’s employee Sharanjot Singh, a resident of Raj Avenue on the Kale road in Chheharta on Monday near the old octroi point near Guru Nanak Dev University when he was going towards Kabir Park on his bike after collecting cash from two private firms. He was carrying Rs 10 lakh in the bag.

Sharanjot, who sustained injuries in the incident, had told the police that the accused had their faces covered and threw red chillies into his eyes and tried to snatch the bag. However, he resisted their attempt following which they attacked him with a datar. He said one of them then took out a pistol and threatened to shoot him after which he got frightened and left the bag.

The preliminary interrogation of Jagjit and Kanwaljit revealed that three more persons were involved in the robbery. They were Sagar Singh, Mandeep Singh, alias Sunny, and Abhimanyu aka Abhi Thappa. Abhi Thappa had a snatching case against him and he came out of jail around two months back.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said Mandeep was the mastermind of the incident. He used to work at Smart point in Chheharta from where the victim had collected Rs 1 lakh. He said he knew the movements of the victim and that he had the cash collection and therefore, he planned the entire incident to loot Sharanjot.

Rana said raids were on to nab the remaining three suspects who have been absconding since the incident. The accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigations.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal aide Avtar Singh Khanda dies in England

2
Nation

Delhi Police file chargesheet against Brij Bhushan, want POCSO complaint cancelled

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen 'brutally stabbed' in UK knife attack tried to get inside a house before collapsing

4
Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 promoters of Gurugram-based realty group in money-laundering case

5
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

6
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

7
Trending

Astronaut posts breathtaking Cyclone Biparjoy pictures from space station

8
Punjab

BJP chief JP Nadda meets Capt Amarinder Singh at his Mohali house

9
Diaspora

Relief for Indians; Canadian immigration minister says 'no deportation' of students not involved in visa fraud

10
Nation

Strong winds, rains lash Kutch and Saurashtra as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall in Gujarat

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead

Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking

Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

Attempts being made to protect Bhushan: Congress

India to get 30 US armed drones

India to get 30 US armed drones

DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit

SEBI attaches Choksi’s bank, demat accounts

SEBI attaches Choksi's bank, demat accounts


Cities

View All

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Park in East Mohan Nagar cries for upkeep

Heavy rain, storm affect normal life in Tarn Taran

PUDA team stops construction work in illegal colonies

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Overhead fibre cables cut in P’kula’s Sec 2, 4

In city for outreach, Nadda meets shooter, bizman

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Govt opens post-matric scholarship portal for verifying pending cases

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Be more considerate while processing loans, bank staff told

Motorist dies after tree falls on him in Ludhiana

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery