Punjab will be part of ‘Vikas’ under Modi, says Vijay Rupani

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 3

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and organisational in-charge, Punjab BJP, Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed the confidence that the state will usher in a new era of development under the Modi regime.

Rupani said the voice of the people and the issues confronting the state are best likely to be addressed if the BJP wins comprehensively in the state and adds to its overall tally. “A BJP-led government at the Centre and 13 BJP MPs from the state will be the perfect combination for Vikas of Bharat and Punjab,” said Rupani while chairing a meeting of Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha workers here today in Tarn Taran.

The BJP’s Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Manjit Singh Manna said the party’s campaign is centred on the Vikas model and people of his constituency and the state are echoing similar sentiments.

Rupani was accompanied by national secretary of BJP Dr Narinder Raina, state general secretary organisation Manthri Srinivasulu, state general secretary Jagmohan Raju, Bikramjeet Singh Cheema, cluster in-charge, Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha convenor Manjit Singh Rai and co-convenor Naresh Sharma. Ferozepur district president Shamsher Singh Kakkad, Kapurthala district president Ranjit Singh Khojewal and Tarn Taran district president Harjit Singh Sandhu were also present.

