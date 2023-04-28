Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A woman, identified as Rani, died during a dispute over watering vegetable crop in the house here. The incident occurred on late Tuesday evening at Nave Naag village falling under the Majitha police station here.

The police have booked two persons, identified as Amar Singh and Malkeet Singh, of the same village on murder charge. Besides, no arrest has been made in this connection.

Satnam Singh, husband of the victim and complainant in the case, told the police that Amar Singh and his son Malkeet Singh, who live in the neighbouring house, had cultivated vegetables next to the wall of their house. This led to seepage in the walls whenever they watered the vegetables.

He said they had brought this matter to their notice a number of times, besides urging not to water vegetable plants. But all their pleas fell on deaf ears, he said.

The complainant said on Tuesday he along with his wife had again brought the problem to their notice and returned to their house. He said around 7pm on Tuesday, the duo came to their house and started quarrelling with them.

He said they pushed his wife Rani on the ground causing an injury in one hand. Soon after Rani fell unconscious. She was immediately rushed to the village hospital, which referred her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. However, she succumbed on her way to the hospital in the night.

On Satnam Singh’s complaint, the police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC against the father-son duo and raids were on to nab them, said the police, adding that the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem. The police said they were waiting for the post-mortem examination report to ascertain the cause of death.

Victim fell over after being pushed