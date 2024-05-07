Rising mercury poses challenge to Lok Sabha election candidates

Amritsar, May 6
With only 25 days left in the polling day, the rising mercury poses a challenge to candidates who are literally sweating it out as the campaigning picks up pace. As the weather forecasts have predicted mercury to touch 42°C this week, the summers have already started to trouble the residents and candidates.
Even on Monday, the city recorded a highest temperature of 40°C. While the campaigning is going to enter the final phase from tomorrow with the start of nomination process, the candidates are expected to soon start the big rallies. However, it would be a difficult task to bring people out from the comfort of their homes during the scorching heat. Even though the political parties had finalised their candidates from the constituency many days ago, they so far were busy holding meeting with the party cadres and influential groups, they were yet to reach the common masses through door-to-door campaigns or political rallies.
“It would be a test of stamina and determination of the candidates and their teams as going out to different areas is going to be hard and uncomfortable during the next few weeks,” said Joginder Singh, a senior citizen. He added that the candidates presently have other modes of campaigning as social media which were not available two decades ago.
As expected, the large political gatherings in the form of rallies with national leaders of political parties attending these would also be held in the last week of the campaigning when the temperature would further increase.
