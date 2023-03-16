Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

A woman was among seven persons booked for murder bid and snatching after they assaulted and kidnapped a Punjab Roadways bus driver. The incident occurred when the bus conductor allegedly refused to give free bus fare ticket to her.

They kidnapped the victim and took him towards Subhanpur area where a police team rescued him. The police took the woman and another person in detention, while the remaining accused were absconding.

Saraj Singh, driver of the PUNBUS of Jalandhar depot, said he along with conductor Yadwinder Kumar took a bus to Amritsar. From Amritsar, a woman boarded the bus. However, when Yadwinder asked for the identity proof of the woman for issuing free bus ticket, but she failed to show it. The conductor asked her to pay for the ticket. However, the woman entered into an argument over this. Following this, she was asked to leave the bus at Mallian village in Jandiala.

He said the bus later reached near Baba Bakala turn when a car came from wrong side and stopped in front of the bus. Five armed occupants of the car came out. In the meantime, the woman along with three other persons arrived on two bikes at the spot. They entered the bus and started thrashing Yadwinder. They hit him with iron rods and pulled him out of the bus. They snatched the bag containing cash and his ticket machine. They later bundled him into the car and took him towards Subhanpur side. The police were informed and teams chased the car and rescued Yadwinder near Subhanpur.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 379-B (2), 364, 353, 186, 506, 332 and 341 of the IPC against Gurwinder Singh of Kapurthala and Sarabjit Kaur of Khemkaran, besides six unidentified persons.

Sub-Inspector Sardool Singh, investigating officer, said Gurwinder and Sarabjit Kaur were arrested while raids were on to nab the remaining suspects who were identified by the police.

Woman among 2 nabbed