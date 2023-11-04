Special camps to register voters for SGPC elections

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The district administration has announced two-day special camps on Saturday and Sunday for registration of voters for the ensuing Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) polls.

District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori here today instructed Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to take forms to enrol voters for the SGPC elections at the two-day special camps. He said as per the programme of the Election Commission of India based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024, the preliminary photo voter lists for the year 2024 were published on October 27 at designated places by officials concerned. He said these lists were available on the website of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

Claims and objections regarding revision of voter lists would be received till December 9. The BLOs would receive claims and objections from 9 am to 5 pm on November 4, November 5, December 2 and December 3 at the allotted polling booths.

Any citizen, who would be 18 years of age or above on January 1, 2024, could submit form number 6 to enable him or her cast vote.

Besides, form number 7 could be filed for the cancellation of vote and form number 8 for correction or alteration.

This process could also be completed online through the website. Thori said, “Voters, political parties and the general public are requested to take advantage of the programme to become voters for the SGPC and general elections.”

