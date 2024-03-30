Students form human chain to spread awareness on voting

Amritsar March 29
Under the directions of the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, the government and private schools of the district today hosted electoral awareness activities, by forming human chains in schools. The students formed a human chain to create awareness about the toll-free number 1950 for elections.
The office of the Chief Election Officer, Punjab, has issued a toll-free number 1950 for the convenience of voters. The main objective of this activity conducted in government and private schools and colleges across the district was to give momentum to electoral awareness activities under the SVEEP programme.
The students and teachers took a pledge that they will exercise the right to vote while maintaining the democratic traditions of the country. Lectures by teachers in many schools and colleges were hosted, in which information was given to the students about the voter helpline app and how to access information on the toll-free number 1950.
