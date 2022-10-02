Tarn Taran youth shot at over old enmity, injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

A youth, identified as Kanav Vadera of Tarn Taran city, was shot at by four armed persons near Mahal village on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road here on late Friday evening. He was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. The victim sustained a bullet injury in the ribs area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kanwalpreet Singh said a case under attempt to murder and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects, one of whom was identified as Sahil of Tarn Taran. He said investigation was in progress and raids were on to nab the suspects.

After recording the victim’s statement, the police official said he was going to Ajnala from India Gate to meet his sister. Around 6pm, when he reached near Mahal village, MUV-borne persons intercepted his car, fired at him and fled the spot.

A team of Chheharta police personnel immediately reached the spot and rushed him to hospital.

The ACP said during a preliminary probe, it was found that the incident was the outcome of an old enmity. The victim said he had a quarrel with Sahil a few days ago. He said yesterday Sahil along with his three unidentified accomplices shot at Kanav leaving him injured. He said a case under attempt to murder and the Arms Act was registered against them and raids were on to arrest them. CCTV cameras in the area were being scrutinised to find clues about the perpetrators.