Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 22

The Ramdass police have arrested William Masih for allegedly possessing a .32 bore revolver from near his house in Pachhiya village here on Friday.

His brother Bikram Masih, who has a criminal background, is facing cases, including kidnapping, murder and drug peddling. The police also impounded a luxury vehicle from the spot.

The police said they got a tip-off that Bikram Masih, alias Bikar Masih, and his brother were allegedly involved in illegal arms smuggling and drug peddling. Following this, a raid was conducted at their house in Pachhiya village in Ramdass area.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said police teams found two persons standing near a car. On seeing the police party, one of the accused fled away while another identified as Willam Masih was arrested by the police. He said he told the police that the absconder was his brother Bikram Masih.

The police registered a case under the Arms Act against him and produced him before a court which sent him to police custody for further investigations. The police recovered a .32 bore revolver along with six live bullets and a Mahindra XUV 300 from the spot.

“The revolver was apparently a licensed one, which is either snatched or stolen. We were verifying its details,” said the SSP.

According to the police, Bikram Masih faced around five criminal cases, including of kidnapping, murder and robbery. He had recently come out on bail. The SSP said raids were on to nab him.

Meanwhile, the Kathunangal police have arrested Dilbagh Singh, alias Baga, of Talwandi Dasaundha Singh village and recovered a .315 bore country made weapon from his possession. Further probe was on. In another incident, CIA staff arrested an alleged arm smuggler identified, as Bobby Singh, of Jhabal road area here. The Gate Hakima police said as per information, Bobby along with Rajan Singh of Patti and Parasdeep Singh of Wadda Hariprura along with Nikhil, alias Bholla, of 88 foot road was involved in the arms smuggling. The police also impounded the bike he was travelling. The bike was found to be having fake registration number.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.