Waste segregation still a distant dream in Amritsar

Amritsar, August 27
Despite the National Green Tribunal directions to waste collection firms to collect only segregated waste, the segregation of waste at the point of generation (homes) itself for its proper disposal is still a distant dream in the city.
Due to lack of awareness on part of the residents, a large number of them are still not segregating waste into dry waste and wet waste.
Wet waste includes that of food leftovers, fruit and vegetable skin and other kinds of waste generated in the kitchen. Dry waste constitutes plastic, paper, glass and other items which do not decompose.
Apart from residents, the private firm engaged by the government for door-to-door collection of waste also lacks proper infrastructure and trained manpower. Some residents also complained that even if workers were handed over segregated waste, it is not transported separately.
The ongoing door-to-door collection of waste in the city was started in 2016. Even as it has helped in solving the problem of waste lying scattered in the city to a great extent, the target of complete segregation still remains unachieved.
A resident, Uttam Singh, said: “Large dustbins are placed in the city at few places. People throw dry as well as wet waste in the same dustbin. Ideally, there should be separate bins for each kind of waste.” He said most of the dustbins lying in markets are uncovered and the foul smell emanating from them troubles nearby shopkeepers.
The MC officials stated that each resident must place two bins for segregating waste. “People need to become sensitive on the issue. The MC on its part has run several awareness drives and had even honoured the residents who were segregating waste before handing it over to garbage collection vehicles,” he said.
