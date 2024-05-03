Woman among four held with 310 grams of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 2

Four persons including a woman have been arrested with 310 grams of heroin on Wednesday.

The local city police led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar, arrested two persons identified as Lovejit Singh alias Lovepreet Singh Kaka and Kala Singh of the local Guru Ka Khooh from the Bugha road, and recovered 300 grams of heroin from their possession. The police team was on patrolling duty.

In another incident, the Bhikhiwind police arrested one Salwinder Singh, a resident of Dall village and Baljit Kaur Babbi, a resident of Bhikhiwind with 10 grams of heroin.

Cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psycotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused by the police.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran