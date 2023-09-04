Workers to protest outside DC office

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

The Rozgar Prapti Mazdoor Union has announced a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday regarding their demands related with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

Union leader Balkar Singh Dudala said, “The union demands that the minimum guarantee of 100-day work per year should be enhanced to 200 days.” He said that workers were also demanding an increase in wages under the scheme.

The workers would protest outside the DC office from 12 pm to 2 pm, he added.

