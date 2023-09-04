Workers to protest outside DC office

Amritsar, September 3
The Rozgar Prapti Mazdoor Union has announced a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday regarding their demands related with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).
Union leader Balkar Singh Dudala said, “The union demands that the minimum guarantee of 100-day work per year should be enhanced to 200 days.” He said that workers were also demanding an increase in wages under the scheme.
The workers would protest outside the DC office from 12 pm to 2 pm, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'