Meet eminent producer, music director and singer Mr. Ajay Jaiswal

Mr. Ajay Jaiswal an eminent producer, music director and singer who has worked not only in the regional film industry and Bollywood but also composed songs in Hollywood. And with all those skills and experience, he is the possessor of ‘Algol Films’, known for delivering quality content related to music and is always searching for the budding artist with potential and skills. And time after time, he has been creating opportunities for the new artists by giving them the platform to bloom.

Born in 1972 on the 2nd of March, Mr. Ajay Jaiswal was grown up in the City of Ghats- Varanasi. The city is known for its culture, which is shown beautifully in Mr. Jaiswal’s work. Like the city he belongs to, his work has a deep connection with Indian traditions & more.

He has worked in various singing reality shows as Music Director and Screen Mentor such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Zee TV), Music ka Maha Muqabla (Star Plus), Sur Sangram Season 1 & 2 (Mahua TV), Suron Ka Maha Sangram (Mahua TV), Rang Rasiyan (ETV) and many more. Along with it, he has worked for Radio Commercials as well. He has also done several projects collaborating with leading music production houses such as Zee Music Company.

His exceptional work has bagged a few awards, including the FMBAF 2019, Global Bihar Excellence 2019, Global Peace Ambassador 2019 by United Nations, Indian Achievers Award, etc.

In 2016, he added Ishq Click, a Hindi romantic movie, in his list of works done by him, which showcased love and included scenic beauty of places like Darjeeling, Gujarat, and other parts of the country.

He is also known for his work as a music composer in ‘Rockin Meera‘, a 2006 Hollywood film directed by Param Gill starring Sonu Sood and Nauheed Cyrusi and singers like Sukhwinder Singh, Shaan & Sunidhi Chauhan. His other projects as music composer include ‘Aahi Re Mai‘, which happens to be Shreya Ghosal’s first item song in Bollywood starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Om Puri and many more from the movie Police Force in the year 2004 and ‘Rain‘ which is a 2005 Bollywood film starring Himanshu Malik & Meghna Naidu and singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghosal, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik & Kunal Ganjawala.

Mr. Ajay Jaiswal has also done numerous projects as a music composer in the Bhojpuri Film Industry, including ‘Gabbar Singh’ which happens to be Ekta Kapoor’s first Bhojpuri Film starring Ravi Kishan and Jitendra and singers like Dinesh Lal Yadav, Mamata Sharma, Aishwarya Nigam, Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher & Kalpana Patowary, ‘Tohar Kiriya’ a film that released in the year 2007 starring Ravi Kishan, Mona Thiba and Kunal Singh and singers like Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghosal, Vinod Rathod, Kalpana Patowary, etc. and ‘Ravi Kisan a 2008 Bhojpuri Film that included actors like Ravi Kishan & Mona Thiba and in the list of singers there were Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, Madhushree, etc.

During the pandemic, his vision was to introduce a digital singing reality show- ‘The Viral Singer‘ that provided a platform for talented people to showcase their talent even during the tough time and be productive. He is also the man behind a very successful event held in Varanasi post-pandemic- ‘Kashi Yoddha Gaurav Sammaan‘, which was to honour the corona warrior. This showed his wisdom and how humanity is equal music to him.

Apart from being in the entertainment industry, he has also founded a ‘Jaiswal Youth Club India’ club and is the National Convenor for the same. Besides, he is also the State President of BJP Film Division Art & Culture Cell Bihar and an Advisory Panel Member of CBFC Film Censor Board. With the help of Algol Films, he has left no stone unturned to provide a platform where people can showcase their talent.