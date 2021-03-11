Air India proposes to buy AirAsia India

PTI

New Delhi, April 27

Tatas-owned Air India plans to acquire no-frills carrier AirAsia India and has sought approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed deal.

AirAsia India is majority owned by Tata Sons Private Ltd with a shareholding of 83.67% and the remaining stake is with AirAsia Investment Ltd, which is part of Malaysia’s AirAsia Group.

Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express were acquired by Talace Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Private Ltd, last year. Besides, Tatas operate full service airline Vistara in a joint venture with Singapore Airlines.

#air india