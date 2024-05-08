EPFO evaluates K’taka High Court order on foreign workers

New Delhi, May 7
Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday said it was evaluating the course of action with regard to the judgement of Karnataka High Court holding the inclusion of foreign workers in the provident fund as “unconstitutional”.
The Karnataka High Court has struck down the provisions of inclusion of international workers within the ambit of employees’ provident fund and pension scheme saying that it is “unconstitutional and arbitrary”.
“While holding the highest regard for the Court's decision, the EPFO is actively evaluating the course of action in response to this judgement,” the EPFO said.
