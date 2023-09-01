GST revenues grow 14 per cent to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Gross GST revenue collected in August was Rs 1.59 lakh crore, which was less than the Rs 1.65 lakh crore collected in July but was 14 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Had the collections been marginally higher, this would have been the sixth time since the rollout of the GST regime that monthly collections would have crossed the Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark.

During August, revenue from import of goods was three per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Of the Rs 1.59-lakh crore, CGST was Rs 28,328 crore, SGST is Rs 35,794 crore, IGST was Rs 83,251 crore (including Rs 43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess was Rs 11,695 crore (including Rs 1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The intake from J&K was Rs 523 crore which was 21 per cent higher than the Rs 434 crore collected in the same month last year.

In Himachal, the collection was Rs 725 crore in August as against Rs 704 crore in the same month last year.

Punjab’s collection rose to Rs 1,813 crore as against Rs 1,651 crore in the same month last year. Haryana earned Rs 7,666 crore as against Rs 6,772 crore in the same month last year.

The intake from Delhi was Rs 4,620 crore as against Rs 4,349 in the same month last year. Ladakh earned Rs 27 crore as against Rs 19 crore.

