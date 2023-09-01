 GST revenues grow 14 per cent to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • GST revenues grow 14 per cent to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

GST revenues grow 14 per cent to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

Of the total collection, CGST was Rs 28,328 crore, SGST Rs 35,794 crore and IGST Rs 83,251 crore

GST revenues grow 14 per cent to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

Gross GST revenue collected in August was Rs 1.59 lakh crore, which was less than the Rs 1.65 lakh crore collected in July but was 14 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. Had the collections been marginally higher, this would have been the sixth time since the rollout of the GST regime that monthly collections would have crossed the Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark.

During August, revenue from import of goods was three per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 14 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Of the Rs 1.59-lakh crore, CGST was Rs 28,328 crore, SGST is Rs 35,794 crore, IGST was Rs 83,251 crore (including Rs 43,550 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess was Rs 11,695 crore (including Rs 1,016 crore collected on import of goods).

The intake from J&K was Rs 523 crore which was 21 per cent higher than the Rs 434 crore collected in the same month last year.

In Himachal, the collection was Rs 725 crore in August as against Rs 704 crore in the same month last year.

Punjab’s collection rose to Rs 1,813 crore as against Rs 1,651 crore in the same month last year. Haryana earned Rs 7,666 crore as against Rs 6,772 crore in the same month last year.

The intake from Delhi was Rs 4,620 crore as against Rs 4,349 in the same month last year. Ladakh earned Rs 27 crore as against Rs 19 crore.

#Goods and Services Tax GST

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

2
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

3
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

4
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

5
Punjab

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

6
Trending

Viral video: When Isro chief Somanath received warm welcome on flight

7
Punjab

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

8
Punjab

Despite ESMA, Punjab patwaris & kanungos to go ahead with strike from today

9
Entertainment

Sunny Deol wishes mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares adorable pictures

10
Punjab

Thaw in Punjab Governor, CM ties?

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online, day after 2 IAS officers were suspended

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

‘What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers': Opps hits out at govt after ‘signed’ copy of dissolution of panchayats orders leaks online

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Punjab ‘patwaris’ go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have ‘additional’ responsibilities

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...

Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Chandigarh: Resident doctors of GMCH to strike work on September 4

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

2 more arrested in Amazon executive’s murder

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today