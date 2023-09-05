Honda drives in mid-sized SUV Elevate at Rs 11 lakh

New Delhi, September 4
Honda Cars India plans to introduce five sports utility vehicle in the country by 2030 as it looks to have a strong presence in the robustly growing segment, according to a top company executive.
The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Japanese auto major Honda Motor Company, on Monday made a foray into the mid-sized SUV segment with an all-new product — Elevate — priced between Rs 10.99-15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The model will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder, among others.
