India poised to handle 50% global air traffic by FY28

CHANDIGARH, MAY 6

The share of Indian airlines in international passenger traffic originating from, terminating in, or transitioning through India is seen surging 700 basis points (bps) to 50 per cent by fiscal 2028 from 43 per cent in fiscal 2024, according to rating agency Crisil.

The improvement would be driven by Indian airlines deploying additional aircraft and adding new routes in the international segment.

The report says the business profiles of Indian carriers will strengthen as a result of their rising share in international traffic, which is more profitable than the domestic segment.

“Increasing disposable incomes, easing visa requirements and enhanced air connectivity among other factors are boosting international travel,” said Manish Gupta, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. — TNS

70mn International passengers in ’24

India’s international passenger traffic grew to around 70 million in fiscal 2024, from a low of 10 million in pandemic-hit fiscal 2021