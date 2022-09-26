Markets fall sharply in early trade; Sensex tumbles 817 points

Mumbai, September 26
Benchmark indices fell sharply in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 817 points amid weak global market trends and foreign fund outflows.
Falling for the fourth day running on Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 816.72 points to 57,282.20 points in the initial trade. The NSE Nifty fell 254.4 points to 17,072.95 points.
Among the 30-share Sensex pack, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Titan were the major laggards in the early trade.
Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were the only gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading lower while Hong Kong quoted marginally higher.
The US markets ended in the negative territory on Friday.
Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.59 per cent to USD 85.64 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,899.68 crore on Friday, according to the data available with the BSE.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...