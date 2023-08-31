Softbank sells 1.16% stake in Zomato for Rs 947 crore

PTI

New Delhi, August 30

Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested a 1.16% stake in online food ordering company Zomato for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction.

Softbank through its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte offloaded the shares of Zomato on the National Stock Exchange.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Axis MF, Franklin Tempelton MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Nomura Singapore, Goldman Sachs and Ghisallo Master Fund LP were among the buyers of shares of Zomato.