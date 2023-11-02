Stock markets rebound after two days of fall amid global rally

Mumbai, November 2
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Thursday after a two-day decline, following a rally in global markets amid the US Federal Reserve keeping rates unchanged.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 489.57 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 64,080.90. During the day, it rallied 611.31 points or 0.96 per cent to 64,202.64. The Nifty climbed 144.10 points or 0.76 per cent to 19,133.25.
Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the laggards.
“A pause with dovish commentary from the Fed led to a rebound in the global and domestic market sentiment. Further, the fall in US bond yields indicates a prolonged pause in interest rate hikes,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
“Domestic macros are favourable with positive auto numbers, a surge in GST collection, good factory data and better than estimated Q2 quarter earnings,” Nair added.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green while Shanghai settled lower. European markets were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended with gains on Wednesday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.67 per cent to USD 86.12 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,816.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark declined 283.60 points or 0.44 per cent to settle at 63,591.33 on Wednesday. The Nifty went down by 90.45 points or 0.47 to 18,989.15.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue
Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu
Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...
Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos
The accident is captured on a CCTV camera in which Pal's mot...