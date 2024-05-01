Uber ceases ops across Pakistan

Tribune News Service

Islamabad: Amidst stiff competition from local players, global ride-hailing service Uber has ceased all operations in Pakistan after ending its services in some major cities in 2022. “Our subsidiary brand, Careem, will continue operations,” the company said. PTI

Emmforce Autotech makes debut on BSE

Chandigarh: Panchkula-based Emmforce Autotech Limited has made a debut on the BSE SME platform. The stock was listed at Rs 186.20 at a premium of 90 per cent over the fixed price band of Rs 98.

