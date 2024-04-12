10 yrs on, murder accused arrested from UP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender, Anirudh Kumar of Ayodhya in UP, who had been on the run for the at past 10 years, near his native village of Baswara Khurad yesterday.

Anirudh was wanted in several cases of heinous crime, including murder and POCSO.

A resident of Chandigarh, RK Verma, had reported that his elder daughter (11) had gone missing. Later, a case was registered against Sunita, Raj Kumar, Bhagat Singh and Anirudh Kumar. In 2015, three accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for kidnapping, committing sexual assault and murdering an innocent child after rape. However, Anirudh skipped court hearing and was declared a PO by the court in June 2015. He was involved in five other cases too.

In November 2013, he reportedly murdered an ATM security guard in Dera Bassi. He was a proclaimed offender in all cases.

A team of the PO and Summon Staff had been tracing the accused for the past one year and had conducted 17 raids in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pardesh. He could not be apprehended as he kept on changing his hideout. Finally, he was nabbed near Baswara Khurad village yesterday.

