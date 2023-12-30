24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, December 29

A 24-year-old youth, Shivam Shukla, was stabbed to death by five persons over a financial dispute in the Royal Galaxy hotel here this morning.

Shivam victim

Shivam, a native of Ayodhya, UP, and suspect Gautam, alias Shivam Arya, who hails from Gonda, UP, had taken a hotel on lease in Zirakpur and were having a financial dispute for the past sometime.

; and

According to a statement given by the victim’s cousin, Neeraj Tiwari, who also worked at the same hotel, the duo had arguments at the hotel yesterday also after which Gautam left and came back with four others around 3 am. The suspects reportedly stabbed Shivam with a sharp weapon to death and fled the spot in a car.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjeet Singh Brar said, “The police arrested Gautam and his accomplice, Nikhil of Mani Majra, from Sector 31 within 11 hours of the incident. Suspect Radhe and two-three others have absconded. Shubham used to stay at the hotel, while Gautam lived with his parents in Sector 32-C, Chandigarh.

Based on technical inputs and human intelligence, a team, led by Inspector Simarjeet Singh, Zirakpur SHO, arrested the two suspects within 11 hours of the crime. The weapon and the vehicle used in the crime have been confiscated. Raids are on to nab the remaining suspects. Further investigation is in process, added Brar.

A case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Zirakpur police station.

On September 18, a fire broke out on the top floor of the hotel on the Old Kalka Road. The flames engulfed the entire fifth floor around 2 pm as steady wind fanned the fire. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

Argument turns ugly

Shivam, a native of Ayodhya, UP, and suspect Gautam, alias Shivam Arya, who hails from Gonda, UP, had taken a hotel on lease in Zirakpur. The victim’s cousin, Neeraj Tiwari, said the duo had an argument at the hotel on Thursday after which Gautam left and came back with four others around 3 am. They stabbed Shivam to death and fled the spot in a car.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur