Administration, police collaborate for anti-drug camp

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 5

The administration along with the police organised an anti-drug awareness camp at the Trivedi Camp today. DC Aashika Jain said that people may contact the WhatsApp helpline number (80541-00112), and the police will redress the problems.

In a recent case under the NDPS Act, the three arrested were put on de-addiction treatment after getting permission from the Court under Section 64(A).

