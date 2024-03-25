After 4 yrs, PU starts process to appoint regular sports director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

After a gap of four years, Panjab University has started proceedings to appoint a regular sports director. After untimely death of former director sports Dr Parminder Singh Ahluwalia in October 2020, the post has been looked after by the chairperson, department of physical education as additional charge.

Ahluwalia was appointed as the regular director in March 2015. And, even prior to his joining, the chair was looked upon by the chairperson, department of physical education for three years. Dr Parminder was the 4th regular and 30th officiating director of the sports department. And, it was after eight-year of gap, the university recruited a director sports.

During his tenure, the university witness the return of the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

“We have started the process of appointing a regular director sports of the university,” said Prof Renu Vig, university’s vice chancellor.

As per the criteria, candidates having a PhD in physical education or sports or sports science along with an experience of at least 10 years in physical education and sports as University Assistant, Deputy DPEs or 10 years as College DPES or teaching for 10 years in physical education and sports or sports science as assistant/associate professor will be eligible for the post. During last recruitment (2015), a total of four candidates were shortlisted for the post.

The director sports is one of the key posts of the university, and is expected to attract many “influential” candidates. Unlike last time, when four contenders were shortlisted, this time the list of contenders is likely to go up.

Many assistant/deputy directors (sports) appointed at local colleges and already working at university will be eyeing for it. It will be not the first time, when those already working in local sports fraternity will be putting their stakes to get the chair.

Last time, Ahluwalia, who hailed from Ludhiana, got the selection panel’s nod by overpowering some local contenders. University authorities have already advertised the vacancy.

