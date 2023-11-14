Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The city’s air quality deteriorated to the “very poor” and “severe” levels on Diwali night.

According to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, the air quality got worsened after 6 pm on Diwali. Around 10 pm, it was “severe” at the Sector 53 monitoring station and “very poor” at the Sector 22, PEC (Sector 12) and IMTECH stations where the Air quality index (AQI) reached 453, 392, 301 and 360, respectively. The highest AQI in five years was observed at three of the six monitoring stations in the city.

Sector 22 noisiest in city On Diwali, the highest noise levels were observed at Sector 22 at 79.2 dB(A) and the lowest at Sector 17 at 64.4 dB(A) from 8 pm to 10 pm

However, there was an improvement in the AQI after 2-3 am and it further improved as wind started blowing. The air quality was “moderate” next morning.

The Air quality index and noise levels at all observatory stations increased on Diwali in comparison to normal days. The weather conditions led to an improvement in the AQI after 3 am on November 13 and are likely to continue further.

The monitoring of ambient air quality and noise levels were conducted on a normal day, i.e. about one week before Diwali, and on the day of festival. The air was monitored on November 6 (normal day) and on Diwali at six locations. The trend of air quality during the normal day was satisfactory or moderate (AQI levels below 150) at all stations. On Diwali, it was “satisfactory” up to 6 pm.

As this time Diwali fell in November, climatic conditions and stubble burning already had an impact on the air quality, which sometimes hit the “very poor” category.

