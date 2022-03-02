In brief

Bid to break open ATM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An attempt to break open an ATM of UCO Bank was reported from Behlana on the intervening night of February 25 and 26. According to the police, the complainant, Kavita Rani, Branch Manager, UCO Bank, Behlana, reported that on February 26, the ATM was found tampered with and an attempt had been made by someone to break it open. The complainant said the cash safe kept inside the branch was also tampered with in a bid to steal the cash inside it. The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Sector 31 police station. The bank has provided CCTV footage to the police. TNS

Youth arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly snatching a bag. According to the police, a girl of Sector 29 reported that an unknown person pushed her and escaped after snatching her purse containing Rs2,500 in the Industrial Area, Phase I. The police were informed following which a case was registered. Later, the suspect, identified as Mohammad Javed, a resident of Mori Gate, Mani Majra, was arrested in the case. TNS

City resident duped of Rs2L

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 resident was duped of Rs2.21 lakh in an online fraud. The complainant, Reshu Mehta, stated that an unknown person called on his mobile phone and managed to make three transactions of a total Rs2.21 lakh through his credit card. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

Two teens on foot hit by car

Chandigarh: Two teenagers, who were on foot, sustained injuries as a recklessly-driven car hit them at Mani Majra. According to the police, the complainant, Devinder Kumar, a resident of Pipli Wala Town, reported that an i20 car driven by Mohamed Aram hit his 15-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter near Smadhi Gate, Mani Majra, on February 28. Both the victims were injured and admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. A case was registered against the car driver at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

One held for impersonation

Chandigarh: A Mohali resident has been arrested by the UT police on the charge of impersonation. The police said directions were received from a local court to register a case against Jatinder Singh, a resident of Phase II in Mohali who had impersonated as Bhagat Singh of Daun village, and submitted bail bonds and false sureties before the court in a case between Babbar Singh Batth and M/s RKM Housing Ltd. A case under Sections 200, 205, 419, 420, 511, 468 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Management Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) and PML SD Business School celebrated National Management Day. Deliberating on the theme, “Managing with Joy”, happiness guru PK Khurana said in the modern management system, we should have a goal, a system to accomplish that goal, automation of routine tasks, a solid system of marketing, but with all this, there should be a team that will follow our vision. Dr Deepak Jindal, president, CMA, said management was indispensable in all organisations. TNS

Prof appointed asst editor

Chandigarh: Dr Kewal Krishan, Professor and former Chair of the Department of Anthropology, PU, has been appointed a permanent Associate Editor of an international journal, "Frontiers in Public Health". He got this position on the basis of his work on the interface of anthropology and public health. He is regularly contributing articles on various aspects of anthropology and public health, including Covid-19.

