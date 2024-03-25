BJP got Delhi CM arrested to divert attention: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

In order to divert the attention of the public from its “dark deeds”, the BJP has got Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrested in a “false” case, said SS Ahluwalia, co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh.

Ahluwalia, who is chairman Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said during the mayoral election in Chandigarh on January 30, democracy was murdered in front of cameras by the BJP.

He alleged that another big news came out last week as the Supreme Court asked SBI to make electoral bond data public. SBI wanted to hide this information by hiring expensive lawyers, he said.

“PM Narendra Modi should resign with immediate effect. Now, the country has come to know about the dark deeds of the BJP, for which the people will never forgive it. By arresting Kejriwal, they are trying to divert attention from these deeds,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP