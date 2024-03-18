Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

A day after the Model Code of Conduct was imposed for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Chandigarh BJP president Jitender Pal Malhotra today sounded a poll bugle by launching “My Booth is the Strongest” campaign in Maloya.

He said by strengthening each booth, they can make lotus bloom in Chandigarh for the third straight term. A large number of booth workers participated in the programme.

Malhotra said, “People have to be cautious because parties like the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will want to get votes by misleading them. I am confident that not only the people of Chandigarh, but the entire country will vote in support of the BJP after seeing the development model of our PM Narendra Modi.”

Hailing the BJP’s work, he said, “Road network, flyovers, underpasses and other development works have been implemented at a very fast pace. Also, long wait of 500 years for Shri Ram Lalla at his birthplace in Ayodhya has also ended. Along with this, Article 370 was removed in Jammu and Kashmir.”

District president Ravi Rawat said this time the BJP would cross the 400-mark and come to power with a huge majority.

