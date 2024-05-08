BJP on way out after third phase of polling: Congress's Chandigarh candidate Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

INDIA candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today said unlike the BJP’s “jumlas”, the Congress vision was welfare-centric touching all sections of the society.

The former union minister also said after the completion of the third phase of polling, it was now more than clear that the BJP had already been cleansed out and the formal announcement would be made on June 4 once the votes are counted. “The writing is on the wall that BJP is on the way out”, he remarked.

He was interacting with the residents, businessmen, traders, shopkeepers, and government and private employees during his ‘padyatra’ in Sector 35. The ‘padyatra’ was organised by councilor Prem Lata and AS Gujral.

He claimed the unemployment in the country right now was highest in 45 years. He said under the ‘pehli naukri pakki’ (first guaranteed job) scheme, every fresh graduate and diploma holder across the country will get one year apprenticeship with a guaranteed income of Rs one lakhs.

Today, Deepak Sharma, Zahid Parvez Khan, Vikram Chopra, Dharamveer and other leaders, BJP Mandal 26 General Secretary Mamta Dogra, who is also a social activist, joined hands with Congress.

Apart from this, today the general secretary of BJP Minority Front Cornelius Jordan, who was also a former National Executive Member of BJP Minority Front, joined the Congress. Along with him, Peter Masih, Kamal Bin Shan, Anuj Kumar Chander from Christian community also joined hands with Congress.

Also, Tewari today said a Congress-led government at the Centre would provide 50% reservation to women in government jobs.

Addressing a meeting of the city women organized by local councilor Taruna Mehta in Sector 30, Tewari said, providing 50 percent reservation to women in government jobs was one of the 25 guarantees the party has promised in its election manifesto.

He alleged the BJP government at the centre delaying the implementation of the law for providing 33 percent reservation to women in legislative bodies including the parliament and state legislative assemblies.

