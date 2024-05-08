Candidates need to submit no-dues certificate: EC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

As nomination filing process for the Lok Sabha elections has commenced, the UT Election Department has reminded all candidates of the Delhi High Court’s directive requiring disclosure of government accommodation occupation details and clearance of associated dues within the past 10 years.

A “no dues certificate” is required to be submitted to the Returning Officer at the time of filing of nomination on rent, electricity, water and telephone charges on government accommodation.

To streamline the process, Permission Cell, a single window system, located at the Estate Office Building, Sector 17, has been established for issuing permission for various election events. The same cell shall also facilitate obtaining NOCs for government accommodation. Candidates can submit their application forms at the Permission Cell from 8am to 8pm daily.

