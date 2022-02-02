Cell phone, smart watch seized from two jail inmates

Chandigarh, February 1
A mobile phone, a smart watch and mobile accessories were seized from two inmates during a surprise check conducted by the Burail jail authorities.
Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent, in his complaint to the police, reported that on January 31, a search was conducted in barracks number 8 by the jail staff.
The jail staff also conducted a personal search of an inmate, Deepak, alias Deep (37), during which a mobile phone, along with a SIM card, was recovered from his track pants.
The staff also conducted a personal search of another inmate, Rajinder Singh, alias Laddi (28), during which a smart watch, along with a memory card, was recovered from him. Rajinder was questioned and he disclosed that three mobile batteries, data cables, a bluetooth device and a dual charger, were hidden in the washroom of barracks number 8. The jail staff then took these accessories in their possession.
The police have registered a case against both suspects at the Sector 49 police station.
This is not the first time that mobile phones have been recovered from jail inmates.
In September 2020, three mobile phones, including a smart phone, was recovered from cells in barracks number 10.
