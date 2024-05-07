Chandigarh adopts strategy to boost turnout of voters

Chandigarh, May 6

The UT Election Department has adopted a comprehensive strategy to bolster democratic participation and ensure high voting percentage during the June 1 Lok Sabha polling through Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities.

In this regard, a meeting was convened today by District Election Officer-cum-Returning Officer.

Representatives from various government departments, industry associations, market welfare associations, restaurants and hotel associations, gas distribution agencies, etc gathered to strategize and coordinate efforts aimed at promoting electoral awareness activities among voters and ensuring maximum voter participation on polling day on June 1.

Vinay Pratap Singh, District Election Officer, said the meeting saw participation from key stakeholders including the Municipal Corporation, State Transport Authority, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, and others.

#Lok Sabha