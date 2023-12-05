Chandigarh: Cash stolen from donation boxes

Chandigarh: Cash has been stolen from donation boxes of two temples at Dhanas. Kamal Nayan Shashtri reported that Rs 27,000 was stolen from the donation boxes of the temples. A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station and investigation started. TNS
Man falls prey to cyber fraud
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 41 has lost Rs 6.69 lakh to a cyber fraud. Vinod Kumar alleged that he came across an advertisement for sale of old coins. The fraudster sent a QR code that the complainant scanned as told by the fraudster. He later found that money had been transferred from his account. A case has been registered at cybercrime police station. TNS
Hansraj beat JK Cricket Academy
Mohali: In the 1st Arun Sharma Memorial Cricket Tournament, Hansraj Cricket Academy, Panchkula, beat JK Cricket Academy, Baltana, by 122 runs. The Panchkula team scored 217/9 in 40 overs. Aman (70) remained the main scorer. JKCA were bundled out at 95. In the second match, Lakshay School of Cricket Academy, Kalka, beat Sunrise Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, by three wickets. TNS
HC staffers win in badminton
Chandigarh: Rahul Sharma and Amandeep from Punjab & Haryana HC won badminton final by defeating Rajpal Singh and Gurjant Singh of UT Education Dept during a sports meet organised by the Sports and Environment Association of Chandigarh Employees at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 23. In the men's plastic shuttle event, the team of Jatin Saini (UT Secretariat) & Devinder (Fire Dept) defeated Rajesh (Education Dept) and Hemant (Vigilance Dept). In the women's event (feather shuttle), Sharda (Sports Dept) and K Rana (teacher) clinched the trophy. UT Police won the volleyball title. TNS
Pierre Jeanneret remembered
Chandigarh: Tributes were paid to Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, creator of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture and an associate of Le Corbusier, on his death anniversary on Monday. “His work in creating the City Beautiful will always be remembered. The edict of Chandigarh should be followed in letter and spirit,” said Ajay Jagga, member, Heritage Items Protection Cell, UT Administration.
