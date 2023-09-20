Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has launched an investigation into a complaint of serious protocol violations during the surgical procedure of an HIV-positive patient.

Standard procedure The standard procedure says all patients undergo a triple HIV screening using a commercially available kit before any surgical operation. In this case, the initial test yielded a faintly positive result. Subsequently, a serology sample was dispatched to the laboratory for confirmation.

The complainant has alleged that an attending ENT surgeon did not inform the operation theatre (OT) staff about the patient’s condition, potentially endangering their health.

The patient was admitted to the ENT ward on August 25 with an ear infection and a painful swelling. Despite undergoing a course of antibiotics and other treatments, the patient’s condition did not improve. Consequently, on September 5, she underwent surgery.

However, the issue at hand revolves around the surgeon’s actions. Rather than awaiting the serology report, which could have confirmed the patient’s HIV status, the surgeon allegedly proceeded with the surgery without informing the OT staff. This decision led to a lack of precautions during the procedure.

Shockingly, the serology report was returned as positive only after the surgery had concluded, leaving the OT staff in a state of panic. Although the OT complex and surgical instruments were promptly sterilised, the linen used during the surgery had already been mixed with laundry from other operation theatres, potentially increasing the risk of contamination.

This incident has raised concerns and allegations of gross negligence on the part of the surgeon. The actions taken during the surgery have potentially exposed the OT staff to the risk of HIV infection, leading to emotional distress among many of them.

In response to this grave matter, the GMCH authorities have begun a thorough investigation into the complaint. The investigation is aimed at ascertaining the full scope of the protocol breach and any negligence involved in this incident. Depending on the findings, legal and ethical consequences will follow, said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director, GMCH.