Chandigarh MC buys splash, chemical, gas protective suits for firefighters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has procured 28 pyrolene/splash tight suits and 14 chemical/gas tight suits to protect its firefighters from various biochemical threats.

This is the first instance when the emergency response department of the corporation has procured this kind of equipment to safeguard the life of fire personnel.

The estimated cost for the procurement of these personal protective gear is approximately Rs 51 lakh.

The MC has already added 7 Bullet Motor Cycles and 14 Water Mist and CAF High Pressure using special AFFF for firefighting in narrow lanes, recently.

The MC has also purchased inflatable emergency lighting tower. The inflatable emergency lighting tower was used at the time of major disasters like building collapse, fire incident and in rescue operations during night hours. 5 thermal imaging detector have also been purchased for detection in smoke and smog areas having low visibility.

In order to strengthen the department, the MC has appointed 245 firemen and 35 drivers through regular recruitment in 2022.

Further, a Fire Safety Audit of all Commercial/Govt establishments of the city has been done and about 6,000 buildings have been issued fire advisories to meet the left out requirements at the earliest.

“To create awareness and also to improve fire response among citizens, regular mock drills in hospitals, schools, industries and with RWAs, MWAs etc are being conducted on a regular basis,” said an official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.