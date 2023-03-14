Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries has started removing old and large fish from Sukhna Lake to maintain its ecological balance in consultation with the Forest Department, Chandigarh, and the Zoology Department of Panjab University.

The aim of this activity is to improve the ecological management of Sukhna Lake, which is a small lake and is unlike larger water bodies or flowing water. Such lakes have their own specific requirements of ecological management of flora and fauna, which are sensitive to changes. Removal of big size fish will also allow better feeding availability of small fish for migratory birds, which are omnivorous in nature. The activity of removing big fish from Sukhna Lake is carried out after recommendations of the Forest Department as unusual mortality was reported in the last rainy season.

The fishing will be conducted with gill nets of a specific mesh size not less than 6 cm from knot to knot so that small fish may get protected.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry, said the nets would be deployed at night (8 pm to 6 am) so as to avoid public inconvenience. The area of fishing would be specific and would be towards the regulatory end. The activity is being carried out from March 13 to 22.

To further rejuvenate Sukhna Lake, new fish seed would be released in coming days in consultation with experts and new varieties of fishes will be reared, he said.