Changing flight at eleventh hour costs Air India dear

Chandigarh, January 3

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Air India to pay a compensation of Rs 30,000 to a city resident for changing his flight without prior information.

In his complaint, Vikas Sharma stated that he had planned a trip to Coorg in Karnataka from June 7 to June 11, 2019. On May 29, 2019, he had booked an Air India flight to Bengaluru for June 7, 2019, which was to take off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 6.10 am. After reaching the Bengaluru airport, he was to travel to Kabini River lodge by road. He had made advance booking for two nights (June 7 and 8) costing Rs 51,320. Besides, Rs 14,800 was paid for the travel by a taxi as he had bought a package for the purpose.

He said when he and his wife reached the Delhi airport at 5 am on June 7, 2019, to board the flight, they were told by Air India officials that the flight stood overbooked and they could not be accommodated in it. The opposite parties (Air India) provided them another flight and also agreed to pay compensation as per rules.

The couple was issued boarding passes for the flight, which was to take off at 9 am and reach the Bengaluru airport at 12 noon. As the new flight provided by the OPs took off after three hours, it reached the destination late by three hours. So their schedule for June 7, 2019, was spoiled due to the delay in reaching the destination.

On the other hand, Air India denied all charges. It claimed that it provided the complainant with another flight on the same day and hence there was no deficiency in service or unfair trade practice.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that the OPs had admitted that the first flight was overbooked by them, which was ipso facto and clear-cut unfair trade practice as they sold more tickets than the seats available in the flight. Further, the OPs had promised to pay a compensation to the complainant but failed to provide it as per the delay certificate. In view of this, the ends of justice would meet if lump sum amount of Rs 30,000 was awarded to the complainant, the court observed, while adding that thus, the OPs were directed to pay a relief of Rs 30,000 on account of harassment and mental agony suffered by the complainant.

